Backwaters Of Kerala Have Put Us Firmly On Course: Amitabh Kant After G20 Sherpa Meeting

"The backwaters of Kerala have put us firmly on course for the (G20) summit in a very positive and constructive manner," India's Sherpa Amitabh Kant said as the second Sherpa meeting under India's presidency drew to a close in this lakeside village on Saturday.

He said that the Sherpas have arrived at 99 per cent agreement on substantive issues on Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) deliberations held recently but admitted that there was not much progress on the Russia-Ukraine issue.

"We have already achieved a 99 per cent result (FMCGB). One per cent is left (Russia-Ukraine)," Kant said, reacting to a query in a press conference organised after the meeting.

He said this when asked whether the Sherpas were able to take over the tracks on the Russia-Ukraine issue after the recent two separate meetings of Finance Ministers and Foreign Ministers ended without a consensus on the matter.

He said the Indian presidency is working on different strategies to address the issue.

"Now with that one per cent we will do our best. We are working on different options. I can assure you that we leave nothing to chance. We work out everything, but what is not in our hands is not in our hands," he said.

Speaking on the two-day long deliberations, Kant said there is huge, unanimous support for India's presidency.

"We have got a very very positive, constructive feedback. One thing is very clear --that is everybody wants to be constructive, everybody wants to be good G20," he said. Over 120 delegates from G20 member countries, 9 invitee countries, and various international and regional organisations were welcomed to the meeting being held from March 30 to April 02, 2023 and chaired by Indian Sherpa Kant.

The formal proceedings were inaugurated by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday morning here.