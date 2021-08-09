Badrinath & Yamunotri Roads Closed; 'heavy Rains' On Cards Across North India, Says IMD

After a rainy start to the month of August, intensity of the rain in northern and northwestern regions of India slowed down but the downpour has continued. Even in the middle of a certain pause, it is still raining in various parts of the country.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the states of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh (UP) have seen the maximum monsoon development in the area in past five days.

In Uttarakhand, the places near Dehradun and other parts of the state are experiencing continuous rainfall. According to ANI, the Badrinath and Yamunotri roads have been shut due to the incessant rainfall. As per the Chamoli district administration, rain has blocked 34 roads across the district.

Earlier, in Uttarakhand and UP, a yellow watch had been issued due to the significant rainfall forecast, advising citizens to be cautious of the local meteorological condition.

Earlier Prediction

Few days ago, a significantly low-pressure area began to form over Western UP and stayed for many days, giving the northern plains a rainy start to August. Consistent rains over the previous few days have caused the water levels in the Yamuna and Ganga rivers, as well as their tributaries, to reach dangerous levels.

The government raised an alarm over the weekend due to rising river water levels in UP, ordering all responsible officials to keep a careful eye on the situation.

As per IMD, Thunderstorms with mild to moderate intensity rains are expected to hit the Delhi NCR, Chhapraula, and Dadri regions. On Monday, August 9, the weather forecast for Delhi shows mainly overcast sky with mild to moderate rain and thundershowers. The highest and lowest temperatures in the national capital are anticipated to be 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Further Prediction

On the other hand, according to the IMD, isolated to scattered showers are expected in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir until Tuesday, August 10. However, from then on, rainfall activity throughout the Himalayan foothills and adjacent parts of the northern plains will increase once more.

Despite the pause and the region's late start to the southwest monsoon season, the majority of northern states and territories have received normal to above-average rainfall this season.

Image: PTI