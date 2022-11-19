Last Updated:

Badrinath Closed For Winter, Char Dham Yatra Concludes

The sacred portals of Badrinath were closed for the winter season on Saturday with over five thousand devotees turning up at the Himalayan temple to witness the colourful closure ceremony.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: ANI


The sacred portals of Badrinath were closed for the winter season on Saturday with over five thousand devotees turning up at the Himalayan temple to witness the colourful closure ceremony.

The gates of the temple dedicated to Bhagwan Vishnu were closed at 3.35 pm amid the chants of Jai Badri Vishal and devotional tunes paid by Garhwal scouts.

The closure of the temple took place after its chief priest Rawal Ishwari Prasad Namboodiri, dressed like a woman as per tradition, established goddess Lakshmi inside the sanctum sanctorum.

With the closure of Badrinath, this year's Char Dham Yatra which received more than 61 lakh pilgrims breaking all past records, comes to an end. Badrinath in particular received a total of 17,65,649 pilgrims this year which is also a record.

READ | PM Modi likely to visit Kedarnath-Badrinath on Oct 21 to offer prayers, review projects

The other Himalayan temples in the Char Dham circuit including Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri were closed last month.

It was after a gap of two years that the Char Dham Yatra took place this year without the Covid protocol in force.

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman Ajendra Ajay and Vice Chairman Kishor Panwar were among a host of officials who visited the temple on the day of its closure for which it was decorated with tons of marigold flowers.

READ | PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath, will visit Badrinath next: Uttarakhand itinerary here
READ | PM Modi reaches Badrinath temple after performing puja at Kedarnath
READ | On Diwali eve, PM Modi visits Badrinath, Kedarnath; invokes Astha, demolishes coloniality

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT