Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Announces Rs 1 Lakh Insurance For Char Dham Pilgrims

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has announced that the Char Dham devotees will get insurance of Rs 1 lakh for any mishap inside the premises of the temple in Uttarakhand, as per ANI. It's important to note that in this year's pilgrimage, which had started on May 3, 91 pilgrims lost their lives, as per the statement of the officials on May 27.

Uttarakhand Director-General (DG) of Health, Shailja Bhatt informed and said heart attacks were the major cause of death of the pilgrims during this year's yatra. An additional battery of doctors was also deployed on the Char Dham yatra route.

Recent instances of mishaps during the Char Dham yatra

Meanwhile, on June 5, in an accident in the Uttarkashi district en route to Yamunotri temple, a bus fell into a deep gorge killing 26 people and injuring four others. The bus was carrying passengers from the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh. Besides the driver and the helper, there were 28 passengers on board.

In another instance, on May 30, a helicopter belonging to a private aviation company made an uncontrolled hard landing at the Kedarnath helipad.

Devotees throng Char Dham Yatra in 2022

As per the data from the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, over 19 lakh devotees undertook the Yatra in 2022. From May 8 to June 11, 6,57,547 pilgrims arrived at the Badrinath Dham and 6,33,548 pilgrims reached the Kedarnath shrine from May 6 to June 11.

As a consequence of the ever-increasing number of devotees taking up the Char Dham yatra, the Uttarakhand government decided to increase the total number of devotees allowed to undertake the yatra per day by 1000 each applicable to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, thereby increasing the limit for Badrinath to 16,000, Kedarnath 13,000, Gangotri 8000 and Yamunotri 5000.

The doors of Gangotri-Yamunotri were opened on May 3 and that of Badrinath-Kedarnath were opened on May 6 and May 8 respectively. This year, the registrations for Yatra have also observed a new record as more than 10 lakh pilgrims have registered.

On the sidelines of the ongoing Char Dham yatra, Amarnath Yatra - the 43-day pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine of Amarnath is also set to begin this month on June 30 in Jammu and Kashmir.