Badrinath Temple Opens For Devotees; Uttarakhand CM Assures Safe & Easy Char Dham Yatra

The doors of Badrinath temple in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand were opened for devotees in the early morning of Sunday amid the rituals and chanting of mantras alongside the tunes of an army band. For this year's opening ceremony, the Badrinath temple has been decorated with flowers and lights. Heavy security has been deployed with the senior officials of police instructing the on-duty police personnel to remain extra cautious.

Located in the Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of Alaknanda River, Badrinath Dham is one of the Char Dhams and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand and it is open for six months every year, between the end of April and the beginning of November. It is significant to mention here that Char Dhams of which the Badrinath Temple is a part of, are ancient pilgrimage sites which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath.

Earlier on Sunday, before the doors of Badrinath temples were opened, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami took to Twitter and said, "Today, the doors of the world-famous Shri Badrinath Dham will be opened with full Vedic rituals. Our government is committed to the safe and easy Chardham Yatra for all the devotees coming from the country and abroad."

Kedarnath temple opens for devotees

After a prolonged shutdown amid COVID-19 curbs for nearly two years, the doors of Kedarnath Dham opened with rituals and Vedic chanting during the early hours of May 6 in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife. More than 10,000 pilgrims were present at the event when Kedarnath's Rawal Bhimashankar Linga opened the doors of Baba Kedar temple; the property was said to be decorated with 15 quintal flowers.

The annual Chardham Yatra began on May 3 on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in the Uttarkashi district. Portals of Badrinath Temple will open on May 8. Earlier this month, the state government capped the number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dhams. A total of 15,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath, 7,000 at Gangotri and 4,000 at Yamunotri. This arrangement has been made for 45 days.

Notably, this year, it is not mandatory for pilgrims to carry a negative COVID-19 test report or vaccination certificate.