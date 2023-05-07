Baghel Hits Out At Himanta Biswa Sarma For Targeting Rahul: Does He Have The Morality?

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, on Sunday questioned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'morality' for mocking Rahul Gandhi about his guarantees in Karnataka. Baghel went on to call the Assam CM 'greedy' and said the Congress party gave him his identity. "Himanta Biswa Sarma changed his party. No one is greedy as much as he is. Congress party has given him the identity... What is his morality to accuse Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi?," Baghel said while speaking to ANI.

#WATCH | "Himanta Biswa Sarma changed his party. No one is greedy as much as he is. Congress party has given him the identity... What is his morality to accuse Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in Bengaluru https://t.co/Yfi9weD70b pic.twitter.com/ft1D9rGq73 May 7, 2023

The Congress MLA was responding to Sarma's 'Who'll take Rahul's guarantee' remark over Rahul Gandhi's guarantees to the people of Karnataka ahead of the assembly elections.

With one defeat he migrated to Kerala: Assam CM

"Rahul Gandhi is giving guarantees to the people of Karnataka, but who will take the guarantee of Rahul Gandhi...Sonia Gandhi has been fighting alone for the last 20 years to make Rahul Gandhi stand, now this person (Rahul Gandhi) comes and gives guarantee to the people of Karnataka?" Sarma said while campaigning for the BJP in Mangaluru.

He said, "With one defeat he (Rahul Gandhi) migrated to Kerala" and that he never visited the Amethi constituency even once in five years. "Can you believe in a guarantee for someone who cannot even give a guarantee for himself?" Sarma questioned. This back and forth between Congress and the BJP has intensified as the date of the Karnataka elections (May 10) nears. The results will be announced on May 13 and BJP believes it will retain power in the state. In the previous election in 2018, the BJP managed to win 104 seats out of 224 whereas the Congress won in 78 constituencies, ending up the second-largest party. The Janata Dal Secular (JDS), meanwhile, finished third with 38 seats.