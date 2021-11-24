Baghel writes to PM, seeks Rs 4 lakh payout to kin of COVID-19 victims

Raipur, Nov 24 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the Centre give a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of people who have died due to the coronavirus infection, officials here said.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a similar demand for compensation and said the central government should provide "credible" data on COVID-19 deaths.

In his letter to the PM, Baghel claimed the Central government has been collecting taxes from citizens by selling petrol and diesel at hefty prices and ensuring tax rebate to corporate “friends”, but denying any relief to the common people.

“On September 11 this year, the Government of India, in a detailed affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, stated that it would provide Rs 50,000 as compensation to each of the families of people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through the SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund)," he said.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs, in a previous order, had announced to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin those who lost their lives due to the infection, the CM said in the letter.

In these times of crises, the government should implement its previous order and provide Rs 4 lakh compensation to such families, he demanded.

“The state government is committed to pay its share, which is 25 per cent, out of the total compensation amount,” the Congress CM added.

He further said, “The pandemic has badly hit most of the population in the country. People have died untimely, businesses were closed and people were forced to migrate. Families have lost their earning members and the cost of treatment in private hospitals has brought them to the streets. In such a difficult time, compensation of just Rs 50,000 is not sufficient at all.” Baghel said the Centre is providing tax concessions to corporates, but was not ready to give adequate relief to the common citizens.

“The government has contended before the Supreme Court that after giving a compensation of Rs 4 lakh (to each of the affected families), it will not have enough money left in the exchequer to further deal with the pandemic.

"While the government continues to collect taxes from the public by selling petrol and diesel at high prices and on the other hand, corporate friends are being given tax concessions. The same government refuses to give any relief to the common citizens,” he said.

The CM said its duty of the government of the day to take care of its citizens.

“It is the responsibility of a nation based on the concept of public welfare, to take care of its citizens in times of need. We have started many welfare schemes in our state to support people in these difficult times,” Baghel said and hoped the Centre will fulfil its responsibility. PTI TKP RSY RSY

