Baichung Bhutia Stresses On Social Distancing, Gives Tips On Staying Healthy & Fit Indoors

Former Indian football skipper Baichung Bhutia stressed on the need to remain indoors and practice social distancing as India grapples with the deadly coronavirus. Joining Republic TV live on Friday, Baichung Bhutia said that it was important for children to stay indoors and opined that there were many exercises & workouts that could be done from home. Baichung Bhutia revealed that he too had taken up a 21-day challenge and that it was to sport six-pack abs at the end of the lockdown period. The former skipper also thanked those who were in the front line of the battle against COVID-19.

Watch what Baichung Bhutia had to say in the video above