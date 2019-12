After the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) INX Media case, BJP leader Sudesh Verma speaking to Republic TV said, ''SC's bail to Chidambaram does not prove his innocence in the INX Media case.'' Instead, Verma said that investigations are on and Chidambaram should be punished for his involvement in the case. In addition, he also refuted claims of vendetta by BJP against Chidambaram.