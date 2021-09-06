Bail Pola 2021: Greetings, Celebrations, Preparations, Images; All You Need To Know

India is a country with diverse and rich culture. With people from different religion and communities, India provides an enthralling variety in cultures and traditions. The nation celebrates a plethora of festivals. From Durga Puja in the East to Ganesh Chaturthi in the West, from Navratri in the North to Pongal in the South, each festival is auspicious in its own way. One such significant festival is Bail Pola. It is a thanksgiving festival celebrated by farmers to acknowledge the importance of bulls and oxen. It is observed among the farming community of Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Chattisgarh. Take a look at some images of Bail Pola:

Bail Pola Greetings

ष्ट हवे मातीला

चला जपुया पशुधनाला

बैल पोळ्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा जगाचा पोशिंदा असलेल्या शेतकरी बांधवांना बैल पोळ्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा आज पुंज रे बैलाले

फेड उपकाराचे देन

बैला, खरा तुझा सण

शेतकऱ्या तुझं रीन श्रावण बैलपोळा निमित्त सर्वांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा सण माझ्या सर्जा राजाचा

ऋण त्याचं माझ्या भाळी,

सण गावच्या मातीचा बैल पोळ्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा कृषीप्रधान संस्कृतीमधला महत्त्वाचा उत्सव

बैलपोळा

सर्व शेतकरी बांधवांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

शिंगे घासली बाशिंगे लावली,

माढूळी बांधली मोरकी आवळली.

तोडे चढविले कासरा ओढला

घुंगरूंमाळा वाजे खळाखळा

आज सण आहे बैलपोळा...

पोळ्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा… नाही दिली पुरणाची पोळी,

तरी राग मनात धरणार नाही...

फक्त वचन द्या मालक मला...

मी कत्तल खाण्यात मरणार नाही…

Bail Pola 2021: Preparations and Date

The auspicious occasion is usually marked after the monsoon fieldwork, including ploughing and sowing. The day is specified separately each year depending on the arrival of the monsoon. It usually falls on the day of Pirhori Amavasya (the new moon day) in the month of August. However, this year, the festival is being observed on September 6, Monday.

Bail Pola 2021 Celebrations

The day is also observed as a holiday in village schools across Maharashtra. The festival is celebrated as Mattu Pongal in South and Godhan in North and West India.

A day prior to the occasion, the farmers bathe, clean and rub oils on their bulls and oxen. They are then adorned with bells, shawls, floral tiaras and garlands. The farmers buy them new accessories like chains and ropes. After a puja is performed in each home, the owners take the bullocks for a tour around the village, the oldest bull leads the herd.

The farmers serve the domestic animals bhog thalis, which include Jowar, Bajra, Makka, etc. Sometimes, the villagers also hold a competition to vote for the best-dressed bull. As mentioned earlier, on this day the Bulls are not used for ploughing works.

Like 2020, this year also the COVID-19 pandemic will leave an impact forbidding widespread celebrations. As per the COVID rules, the farmers will observe social distancing and avoid social gatherings. However, the farmers and families who are confined to their homes can celebrate a Happy Bail Poila 2021 along with their loved ones.