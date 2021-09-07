In a huge development on Tuesday, a one-man high-level inquiry commission urged the Maharashtra DGP to depute a high-ranking officer to issue a bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. This comes after Singh failed to appear before the commission for the fourth time in a row. He has also been asked to pay Rs.50,000 for non-compliance with the summons for the recording of his statement.

Singh has already filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court challenging the proceedings of the Chandiwal Commission. Earlier, a lookout notice was issued against him by the Thane Police after he was wanted in connection with the extortion cases against him. As per sources, the ex-Mumbai top cop who now holds the position of Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard is believed to be in hiding.

Extortion charge and probe commission

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. However, the Maharashtra Home Minister rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh.

On March 30, The Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee to probe the former Mumbai top cop's 'extortion' charges against Deshmukh. This was on the lines of what the Congress party- a key constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi had demanded. The panel comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal was asked to submit its report in 6 months' time. However, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis termed the appointment of the inquiry committee as an "eyewash". He lamented that this committee had not been formed under The Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952.

Here is the mandate of the committee: