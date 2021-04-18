Bairagi Akhada Flips Stance On Kumbh; Announces 'symbolic Snan' After Juna Akhada's Exit

Amid the exit of the largest Akhadas - 'Juna Akhada' from the Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, Bairagi Akhada on Sunday, announced that it will 'symbollically' participate in the 'Shahi Snan' on April 27. Seers from Bairagi Akhada had demanded Niranjani & Narvani Akhada to 'apologise publically' for curtailing the Kumbh ahead of schedule due to COVID. Now, the Akhada has changed its stance after PM Modi appealed saints to cut short Kumbh Mela to aid in the country's battle against COVID-19. As of date over 200 saints have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haridwar and 5 of the 13 Akhadas have withdrawn from Kumbh.

Bairagi Akhada agrees to 'symbolic' Snan

Earlier on Thursday, after Niranjani and Nirwani Akhada announced end of Kumbh, seers from Bairagi Akhada had furiously questioned their authority. Speaking to reporters, a Bairagi Akhada saint said, "Both Akahadas must publically apologise or face ouster from Akhada council. The right to announce the end to Kumbh Meal is with Akhada Council, Mela in-charge or the state CM.No single Akhada can voluntarily announce its end." Bairagi Akhada seers has also allegedly manhandled additional Mela officer Harbeer Singh and a security personnel for mismanaging the Bairagi camp.

Juna Akhada announces end of Maha Kumbh

Heading to PM Modi's call to curtail Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar due to COVID-19 surge, Juna Akhada chief Swami Avdheshanand on Saturday, announced that Kumbh had ended for Juna Akhada. Performing the immersion of all idols, Juna Akhada, which is the largest congregation of saints at Kumbh has stated that the Kumbh has ended for its group. Two other Akhadas - Niranjani Akhada and Nirvani Akhada too have announced the end of Kumbh after Nirvani Akhada's chief passed away and Niranjani Akhada's chief got infected. Noting that two rounds of 'Shahi snans' had already been completed, PM Modi appealed for the Kumbh Mela to be observed 'symbolically'. His call was echoed by CM Tirath Singh Rawat too.

Kumbh Mela: COVID norms go for a toss

A total of 1,701 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area from April 10 to 14 confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases. The numbers include both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test reports of devotees and seers of different akharas (ascetic groups) over the five-day period in the entire Mela Kshetra extending from Haridwar to Devprayag, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Shambhu Kumar Jha said. Medical workers conducted 2,36,751 tests over the five-day period in the mela site. Officials have ruled out cutting short the Kumbh Mela, which is set to last till April 30. A majority of the 48.51 lakh people who took part in the last two royal baths (Shahi Snan) held on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14 were seen openly violating COVID norms like wearing of face masks and social distancing. Most states have now mandated testing and isolation of kumbh returnees.