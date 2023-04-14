Baisakhi: Devotees Offer Prayers At Anandpur, Bangla Sahib, Celebrate Sikh New Year

Marking the beginning of the new year for the Sikh community, the nation is celebrating Vaisakhi, also known as Baisakhi, on Friday, April 14. Devotees were seen offering prayers at the Gurdwara in Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar, Punjab. Devotees also thronged to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on the occasion of Vaisakhi today to offer prayers.

#WATCH | Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on the occasion of Vaisakhi pic.twitter.com/YxqO6ACMRF April 14, 2023

People celebrate this harvest festival with a lot of joy and fervour. Baisakhi commemorates the founding of the Khalsa Panth (the pure one), which took place in 1699. With this, the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, eliminated the rift between the upper and lower castes of society.

PM Modi extends Baisakhi greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Friday to extend greetings to the Sikh community on the occasion of the harvest festival of Baisakhi.

Pleased to speak with UK PM @RishiSunak. Extended Baisakhi greetings to him, and new year greetings to the vibrant Indian community in the UK. We reviewed progress on a number of issues to further strengthen India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including FTA. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2023

The festival was chosen by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699 as the occasion to establish the Khalsa Panth. According to the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh appeared at the festival holding a sword and inviting any five men willing to give their life in defense of his faith to enter the tent.

The Guru emerged alone from the tent with blood on his sword after five men entered the tent. Crowds were alarmed by this until the five men emerged from the tent wearing turbans, unhurt. They became the founding members of the Khalsa and were dubbed Panj Piare, or the "Beloved Five." They were baptized by the Guru, who administered Amrit to them.