In the initiative to inform citizens of the unsung heroes of India under Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, the Government of India (GoI) informed about Baji Rout who was the youngest Indian freedom fighter and martyr, killed at the age of twelve. Rout, from Dhenkanal in Odisha, was shot by British police when he refused to ferry boats across the Brahmani River on the night of 11 October 1938 at Nilakanthapur Ghat.

Who was Baji Rout, the boatman?

"As an active member of the Banar Sena (composed of young children) of the Prajamandal, he had volunteered to keep watch by the river at night. The British Police force ordered him to cross the river by his boat which he denied. The police force then fired upon Baji Rout along with Laxman Mallik and Fagu Sahoo," mentioned Amrit Mahotsav website.

Poem ‘Boatman’ on Baji Rout

The Centre also mentioned that the bravery and patriotism of young Baji Rout have been immortalized in the poem Boatman by the Jnanpith award-winner Sachidanand Routray. It opens with the sentence-

“It is not a pyre, O Friends! When the country is in dark despair, it is the light of our liberty. It is our freedom-fire.”

Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav: Celebrating '75 years of progressive India'

An initiative taken by PM Modi, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was formed to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

"This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in it’s an evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat," wrote the Centre.

Several key initiatives have been taken under the ambition: