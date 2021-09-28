Bajra to be included under Haryana's Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana

Chandigarh, Sep 28 (PTI) The Haryana government will include bajra from this Kharif season under the 'Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana', Chief Minister M L Khattar said on Tuesday.

Haryana is the first state to implement this scheme, he said, adding that the decision has been taken in the interest of the farmers of the state.

Earlier, 'Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana' has also been implemented for horticulture crops in Haryana. Twenty-one horticultural crops have been included in this scheme, an official statement said.

Khattar said the minimum support price for bajra has been fixed at Rs 2,250 per quintal by the central government.

"Whereas the neighbouring States of Rajasthan and Punjab have not made any plan for the procurement of bajra this time also and it seems that they will not purchase it this time as well.

"In such a situation, there is a possibility of bajra coming from these states to be sold in Haryana. Therefore, it has been decided to compensate only those farmers of Haryana State who have registered on 'Meri Fasal-Mera Byora' portal," he said.

In Kharif-season 2021, 2.71 lakh farmers have registered on Meri Fasal-Mera Byora portal for bajra.

In this season, the government will procure seven crops at the minimum support price – paddy, maize, moong, urad, toor, sesame and groundnut.

In Kharif crops, in addition to bajra, the purchase of moong, maize and paddy will start from October 1, and the purchase of groundnut will start from November.

Notably, to avail the benefits of the "Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana", the state's farmers have to register themselves on "Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB)" portal and if they get a price lower than the price fixed by government for their crop on its sale in the mandis, the difference is paid as incentive to the farmers directly into their bank accounts. PTI SUN MR MR MR

