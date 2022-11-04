Bajrang Dal Activists Stage Anti-Pakistan Protests In Jammu, A Day After Anantnag Attack

Bajrang Dal workers staged a protest in Jammu on November 4 against Pakistan and the terror groups for targeting innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. This comes especially after two migrant labourers were shot at by terrorists in Anantnag yesterday.

In the demonstrations, the Bajrang Dal activists can be seen chanting anti-Pakistani slogans and burning the Pakistani flag in the middle of the road in Jammu. Terrorists on November 3 fired at a Nepali and a Bihari migrant worker in Anantnag. Both managed to escape and were later hospitalised.

Two migrant labourers were shot at in Anantnag

Two non-local workers including a Nepali national were fired upon by terrorists on Thursday in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. "Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers (01 from Bihar & second from Nepal), who were working at a private SAPS school at #Bondialgam in #Anantnag district. Both of them are being shifted to hospital," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Police termed it an act of cowardice because the victims were called by terrorists in the guise of some work and shot at. "This is a cowardice & inhumane act of terrorism. The victims were called by terrorists to come out to engage in work. Once both came out, terrorists fired upon them with pistols," Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet. He said the investigation is underway to nab the culprits. "We are investigating on top priority. The culprit would be brought to justice soon," he added.