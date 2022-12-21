Bajrang Dal Activists Thrash Youth Alleging 'Love Jihad' In Madhya Pradesh's Indore

Some right-wing activists allegedly thrashed a youth, claiming 'Love Jihad', in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, December 20. The incident took place when the members of the Bajrang Dal allegedly caught the youth with a girl at Treasure Island Mall in Indore.

According to the ANI report, citing sources, the right-wing activists asked the name of the youth to which he replied, Monu Verma. However, when asked to produce an ID card, the youth allegedly said that his real name was Moin Khan. Following this, the right-wing activists then reportedly thrashed the youth, accusing him of doing 'Love Jihad'. They further handed him over to the Tukoganj police.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Kamlesh Sharma said, "A girl approached the police station along with some Bajrang Dal activists. She had gone to watch a movie at TI mall in the city with a youth belonging to another community. Initially, the youth told the activists that his name was Monu but later when they interrogated him, he gave his real name as Moin, a resident of Manikbagh in the city."

If needed, laws against 'Love Jihad' will be made stronger: MP CM Chouhan

In December, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that if required, the existing state law against "Love Jihad" would be made stronger in order to curb the incidents wherein men marry tribal women with the motive of grabbing their land.

Chouhan was referring to the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021 (MPFRA), which prohibits conversion from one religion to another by use of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, or any other fraudulent means, allurement, or promise of marriage. The violators face between one year and five years of imprisonment, as per this law.