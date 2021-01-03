Bajrang Dal Backers Slam Pakistan's Razing Of Hindu Temples; Litter Aligarh With Pak Flags

Bajrang Dal supporters in Aligarh on Saturday protested against the demolition of Hindu temples in Pakistan by raising slogans and pasting Pakistani flags on the road. The protesters raised slogans against the Pakistan government and condemned the attack on temples there. Gaurav Sharma, the convenor of Bajrang Dal, Aligarh requested the union government to raise the issue at United Nations. Meanwhile, India on January 1 lodged a formal protest with Pakistan via diplomatic channels against the vandalisation of a Hindu temple there.

"On main crossroads in Aligarh, we pasted Pakistan flags on roads. We are protesting against the recent cases in which Hindu temples were demolished in Pakistan. The extremists in Pakistan are attacking the minority Hindus there. We request the Indian government to raise this issue at the United Nations and it is ensured that nobody can demolish temples in Pakistan in the coming future," Sharma told news agency ANI.

Hindu temple razed in Pakistan

In a shocking incident of religious intolerance in Pakistan, a shrine of Hindu saint Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj in the Terri village of the Karak district was desecrated and set on fire by a mob on Wednesday. Reportedly, there was an opposition to the expansion work of the temple. Strongly condemning the incident, Pakistan's Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi claimed that some people were trying to defame the country. Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan termed the attack on the temple as "an unfortunate incident" and directed the immediate arrest of the culprits. Subsequently, 26 individuals belonging to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) party including key leader Rehmat Salam Khattak were arrested by the local police.

On the other hand, Haroon Sarab Diyal- a Hindu community leader in Peshawar opined that the razing of the temple had hurt the sentiments of Hindus and urged the Islamic Ideology Council to take note of it. Casting aspersions on Imran Khan's promotion of religious tourism, he questioned the Pakistan Prime Minister on the lack of safety for minority worship places. Pakistan's minorities including Hindus, Sikhs and Christians have often been subject to persecution. Recently, the US placed Pakistan on the list of countries for particular concern for engaging in or tolerating "systematic, ongoing and egregious violations of religious freedom".

Pakistan SC takes suo moto cognisance

Pakistan's Supreme Court took suo moto cognizance of the razing of a Hindu temple in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This came to the fore after parliamentarian and Pakistan Hindu Council's Patron in Chief Dr. Ramesh Kumar discussed the issue with Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed. The One Man Commission on Minorities Rights, KP Chief Secretary and KP Inspector General of Police have been directed to visit the site of the incident and submit a report before Pakistan's SC on January 4, 2021. The court has fixed the matter for hearing on January 5. Over 350 people have been named in the FIR and Pakistani police have so far arrested 55 people.

