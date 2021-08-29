Bajrang Dal Burns Kama Sutra Copy For 'objectionable Depiction' Of Lord Krishna In Gujarat

Members of the Bajrang Dal outfit burnt a copy of Kama Sutra outside a bookstore in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Saturday, alleging an “objectionable depiction” of Lord Krishna in it. They claimed it was against the Hindu religion and an insult to the Hindu deities.

A dozen Bajrang Dal workers entered the Latitude gift and book chain store located near Rajpath Club in Ahmedabad Saturday night and picked up copies of the illustrated book, before burning them outside the shop.

In a video shot inside the book store, a Bajrang Dal member was seen showing a copy of the Kama Sutra and referring to graphics that depicted Hindu deities in 'vulgar positions'. They stated that many objectionable pictures and comments depicting Lord Krishna and Radha were published in the book with illustrations by Utsav Bhattacharya.

The group then came out of the bookstore and set the copy on fire as a mark of protest. They chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and "Har Har Mahadev" while burning the book.

Reports also said the group threatened to burn down the store if the owner continues to sell objectionable material that hurt Hindu sentiments. Written by ancient Indian philosopher Vatsyayana, the book Kama Sutra is mostly about love and sex.

Neither the Bajrang Dal workers nor the bookstore staff has approached the police in the matter.