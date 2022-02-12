Bajrang Dal Protests Against Kia, Pizza Hut Over Pakistani Propaganda Posts; Seeks Apology

Bajrang Dal members in Gujarat's Ahmedabad staged a protest at food joints of KFC, Dominos and Pizza Hut over their alleged support for Pakistan's propaganda of 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'. In addition, the right-wing group also protested at showrooms of automobile manufacturers like Hyundai and Kia Motors. This development comes after several automobile and fast food companies had uploaded social media posts backing Pakistan's propaganda. The Bajrang Dal has also sought an apology and demanded that the companies should say that "Kashmir is an integral part of India".

Gujarat | Bajrang Dal members staged a protest at food joints of KFC, Dominos, Pizza Hut & showrooms of Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Motors in Ahmedabad against their social media post supporting 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' pic.twitter.com/g43dY4uKYj — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

They should issue an apology saying that Kashmir is an integral part of India, only then we will forgive them: Jvalit Mehta, north Gujarat convener of Bajrang Dal pic.twitter.com/47nyRBsiY0 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

Recently, Kia and Pizza Hut issued apologies after they received massive backlash from social media users in India. Automobile manufacturer Kia expressed its "deep regret" over the social media post that was shared by its Pakistani counterparts. It further maintained that Kia does not engage in political and cultural matters.

"Kia has a clear policy of not engaging in political and cultural matters. Our focus continues to be delivering market-leading products and services to our valued customers in India. We deeply regret the offense caused by this unofficial social media activity," the statement read

Meanwhile, Pizza Hut remarked that it does not condone, support or agree with the contents that were circulating on social media. Additionally, Pizza Hut stated that it is committed to "serve all our brothers and sisters with pride." Earlier, Maruti also issued a statement expressing its 'regret' over hurting Indian sentiments. Maruti Suzuki has maintained that it does not align with any political or religious inclination in any part of the world. It claimed that the communication put forth by its dealers and business associates does not represent the company's position. "As corporate policy, we do not align with any political or religious inclination in any part of the world."

"Such communication from our dealers or business associates on these topics represents neither our company position nor authorised by us," it added.

Image: ANI