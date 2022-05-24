Bajrang Dal Protests Against Pakistan In Jammu After TRF Issues Threat To Kashmiri Pandits

Just after The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), issued another threat in the form of a letter ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Bajrang Dal workers have staged a protest on Tuesday against Pakistan in Jammu. In the visuals captured by Republic TV, the workers can be seen raising slogans against Pakistan and its terror group, TRF, who are trying to destabilize Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

The Bajrang Dal protesters can also be seen raising slogans such as 'TRF, Haaye, Haaye! (Shame, Shame)'. Showing their anger, they are also seen putting the TRF green flag on fire. The protesters are seeking tight security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra amid threats from Pakistani terror groups. The group has said that Pakistan and its terror groups are trying to disrupt Amarnath Yatra

TRF issues new threat to Kashmiri Pandits

Earlier in the day, TRF's spokesperson Ahmad Khalid purportedly issued a letter saying, "As already mentioned that this fascist Sanghi regime is using the common people for their nefarious designs. And it is the duty of the common people living in India not to get lured by their filthy promises."

"They (government) are going to use Amarnath Yatra for their dirty politics. From mere 15,000 to 8 lakh pilgrim registrations and from 15 days to 80 days is just to provoke the sensitivity of the Kashmir situation. It has come to our knowledge that this fascist regime is pumping RSS Sanghis into the Valley in the name of Amarnath Yatra," it further read.

"We are not against any religious matter but when such religious institutions are used against Kashmir struggle, then it becomes our concern to take such matters into our hands." TRF also said that it would do its best to 'hinder' the government's 'filthy schemes' if the Amarnath Yatra is used for 'political and demographic gains'. It has also assured the pilgrims that they would be safe unless they 'interfered in the Kashmir issue' or gave 'shelter to Sanghi goons'.

"We will openly target any stooge who becomes a pawn of this fascist Sanghi regime and the blood of such stooges and pawns will spill like anything everywhere from Jammu to Kashmir. Keep that in mind. Don’t become scapegoats like Kashmiri Pandits and don’t get provoked by the fascist regime’s saffronisation talks. We are fully monitoring the situation," the letter stated.

On May 14, unknown terror outfit named Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed the responsibility of the Katra bus attack. It termed it an 'IED blast carried out by the special squad of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters'. The terror group had also shared a 45-second video, reiterating its claim.

Rahul Bhat's murder Avenged

All three terrorists who killed a Kashmiri Pandit clerk named Rahul Bhat have been gunned down, confirmed J&K DGP Dilbag Singh. The development came hours after Bhat was laid to rest. J&K's Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha had met Bhat's family, and assured them that the government stood by the grieving family, further asserting that terrorists and their supporters will pay a 'heavy price'. "The terrorists eliminated today are suspected to have been involved in the killing of Rahul bhat in Chadoora Budgam yesterday," said DGP Dilbag Singh.