Bajrang Dal Seeks Ban On Muslims Setting Shop In Temple Fairs In Karnataka

Amounting to controversy stemming from the heavily-speculated Karnataka High Court's hijab verdict, Bajrang Dal activists, on Wednesday, called for a 'Muslim Boycott' at the annual temple fair across the state. Reports suggest that activists even distributed pamphlets and advertisements nearby the temple to issue the said boycott. These temples include the ones in Shivamogga and Udupi-- the epicentre of the hijab controversy after six Muslim girl students donning hijabs were denied entry to a college with a prescribed uniform.

Amounting to escalation and in an outright protest by Hindu activists, temple authorities have issued these advertisements and urged people to abide by them. The boycott aims to translate into one as an operational boycott of Muslims which could imply that Muslim vendors, shopkeepers and stall organisers will be disallowed from temple fairs. In fact, Bajrang Dal activists have reportedly ceased the tender and invitation to offer from temple boards and decided that only Hindus will be allowed to set up businesses at the fair while Muslims should be prohibited.

Bajrang Dal calls for Muslim boycott in annual fair across Karnataka temples

Sources informed that activists are adamant about executing these prohibitory orders to an extent that they have even marked their territory highlighting a self-imposed hegemony in the zone. Reportedly, each and every shop and set up at these temples are currently sporting saffron flags.

In Bappanadu temple, on the other hand, authorities have put out a notice that people who do not follow the Constitution of India, the ones who slaughter cows, persons who indulge in religious conversion will not be granted a tender to set up stalls, shops, businesses in the annual trade fair. In a temple in Puttur, authorities have notified locals that only those persons who are following the Hindu faith will be eligible to apply for the tender.

While laws of the land state that any person, irrespective of gender, religion, race, creed, place of birth is allowed to set up their own businesses at their will, the temple's administration can take a call on its rules and regulations for businesses across the vicinity.

In the latest, temples have taken matters into their own hands and barred businesses and establishments by Muslims.