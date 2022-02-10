The Hijab controversy is taking a turn as a video accessed by Republic shows people from certain groups telling students to protest in their schools. In the exclusively accessed video, a group of three men suggest to the protesting students that the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal will support them in their actions. The students are seen wearing saffron shawls during the interaction suggesting the groups’ role in the protest.

The video sees three men communicating to the students in uniform to walk into their schools and hold protests against letting the Hijab-wearing students in. The three men seen in the video suggests the students talk to their principal about the same. Later, the same men are heard mentioning help from VHP and Bajrang Dal in case the principal doesn’t agree with the protest. The students are seen wearing saffron shawls while listening to the men, who seem to be part of either of the groups.

The men speaking in Kannada also tell the students to ignore the orders made by the CM and home minister and hold protests inside the school campuses. “Tomorrow we will walk in protest and talk to the principal. if the principal doesn't agree then strike. Bhajrangdal and VHP will give you full support,” the unidentified men in the video says. “CM and the home minister had passed orders that they should wear uniforms but they are not following that. They are law and let them follow that. We will be with you guys. How far you all will be strong, we will back you,” they add. The video suggests a strong intervention from outside groups in the protests.

Karnataka Hijab controversy

Earlier in January, protests over wearing the hijab began at the Government Girls' PU college in Udupi when six students alleged that they were not allowed to attend classes for wearing headscarves. Muslim girls wearing the hijab to class were opposed by right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru.

As a counter-protest, a group of boys at the Government Pre-University College in Kundapur went to college sporting saffron shawls in protest against some girls attending classes wearing the hijab. On Saturday, the Karnataka government banned clothes that "disturb equality, integrity and public order". According to the order, "In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity, and public law and order should not be worn."

In Udupi, protests spread across the state with staff banning the hijab. Many students took the order into a confrontational turn by showing up in saffron scarves and shouting slogans. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh had mentioned that under the Karnataka Educational Act 2013 and 2018, the rules were framed which empowered educational institutions to prescribe uniforms for school/PU college students. A circular based on these rules was issued by the department, that appealed to students to follow uniform rules prescribed by colleges till the High Court pronounced its verdict in the matter.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD