Bajrang Dal Worker's Murder Triggers Outrage, Stone-pelting In Shivamogga; Sec 144 Imposed

Following the killing of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, the situation seemed to be out of control as vegetable shops have been vandalised by the supporters and pro-Hindu activists in front of BB Road. When Harsha's body was taken for the funeral, stone pelting was reported, police officials said.

Senior police officials are on the way to the protest site to control the situation. As per the reports, police forces have been deployed in and around the protest site. In a recent update, IG Murugan is heading towards BB road.

Miscreants burnt several vehicles in the Seegehatti area of the town and a firefighting operation is currently underway.

Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death in Karnataka

Prohibitory orders have been imposed as a right-wing activist, 26-year-old Harsha, was allegedly murdered late on Sunday. Shivamogga deputy commissioner Selvamani R informed that Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the area.

“The overall situation is peaceful. The local police and RAF have been deployed to maintain law and order,” Shivamogga deputy commissioner told ANI.

After the postmortem, the deceased's body was taken to his residence amid heavy police security. A large number of right-wing workers were seen during the procession.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a few leads have been gathered during the preliminary investigation into the incident. schools and colleges in the city limits have been shut down for two days as a precautionary measure.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra met the family members of the victim and promised swift action in the act. He further held a meeting with the senior police and district officers.

“We have already got a clue, but I cannot share much as the investigation is underway. The satisfactory part is that we know who did it and they will be apprehended soon. There were around four-five people. We will give a stern message through this case."

Rural development minister KS Eshwarappa, a BJP leader from Shivamogga, stated that 'Muslim goons' have killed the youth and said, “I'm going to Shivamogga now to analyse the situation. We'll not allow goondaism."

(Image: RepublicWorld)