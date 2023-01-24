Bajrang Punia 'sad' Over Oversight Panel; Sports Ministry Says Wrestlers Were Consulted

Wrestler Bajrang Punia on Tuesday expressed his disappointment over the manner in which the Union Sports Ministry constituted the oversight panel to probe the allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Punia, on Tuesday, tweeted: "It is very sad that we were not even consulted before the formation of this committee."

Apart from Punia, Sakshi Malik also tweeted the same and expressing her dismay over the formation of the oversight committee.

Sports Ministry responds

After Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik claimed wrestlers were not consulted before the formation of oversight committee, the Union Ministry of Sports said three out of the five names in the committee were in fact suggested by the wrestlers themselves.

“Three of the five names in the Oversight Committee were suggested by the protesting wrestlers but now they claim they were not taken in the loop,” ANI reported citing its Sports Ministry Sources.

Centre forms oversight committee

The Union Sports Ministry constituted an oversight panel to probe operations of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on January 21 after India's top wrestlers sat in protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for two days. Following marathon meetings with wrestlers, Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced the formation of an oversight panel and announced WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will step aside until the panel finishes its investigation.