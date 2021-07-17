Bakra Eid 2021 Will Be Celebrated On July 21; History And Significance Of The Festival

Bakra Eid 2021 will be celebrated on July 21 across India. On Bakra Eid, the crescent moon could not be visible due to Delhi's cloudy sky. However, as per reports, Maulana Khalid Rasheed of Markazi Chand Committee Farangi Mahali confirmed the sighting of the Zul Hijjah crescent in Lucknow. Usually, Bakra Eid is celebrated after 10 days of moon sighting. According to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the crescent moon for the month of Zul Hijjah has been sighted on Sunday evening, July 12. So, Eid-ul-Adha has been marked by July 21 in India.

Bakra Eid is the second of the two official Islamic holidays celebrated within the Muslim community - the first one being Eid al-Fitr (or Meethi Eid). While Meethi Eid marks the end of the Holy month of Ramzan, Bakri Eid concludes the annual Hajj pilgrimage made by Islamic devotees.

History and Significance of Bakra Eid

As per Islamic beliefs, the history of this day dates back to when Prophet Ibrahim kept having a dream of slaughtering his son, Ismael, to fulfill the wishes of God. Ibrahim then explained his dreams to his son, how Allah is wanting him to make a sacrifice. On hearing his father's dream, Ismael asked him to comply with the wishes. Allah was impressed by Ibrahim's devotion and sent Archangel Gabriel with a sheep. Angel Gabriel is also known as Jibreel, told Ibrahim that Allah is pleased by his devotion and has sent the sheep to slaughter in place of his son, Ismael. Ever since then, this day is celebrated as Eid ul-Adha, where Muslims perform the ritual of cattle sacrifice.

While the ninth day of Zul Hijjah is celebrated as the day of Hajj, a Muslim pilgrimage, the tenth day is celebrated as Eid ul-Adha which is also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, or Qurban Bayarami. This second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims around the world is a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s absolute dedication to Allah.

Eid al-Adha hails Ibrahim's devotion to Allah. He was willing to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of submission to God's will. Hence, this festival is also hailed as the 'Feast of the Sacrifice'. It is said that Ibrahim had recurrent dreams about sacrificing his son Ismael as per the will of Allah. Subsequently, he spoke to Ismael about it and explained that he must obey Allah's order. And Ismael, the devout son, urged his father to follow Allah's command.

