Bakrid 2023: BBMP Bans Animal Sacrifice In Public Space; Launches Helpline For Complaints

With Barkid/ Eid-Al -Adah around the corner, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a notification to the general public announcing that the sacrifices of animals during celebrations like Bakrid and other religious occasions will be prohibited in various places. BBMP has released a helpline number and urged people to register their complaints on the 24X7 functioning helpline number: 8277100200.

BBMP bans Animal Sacrifice, launches helpline number

The Municipal corporation has named the following places where the ritual won't be allowed:-

Public Roads and Footpaths

Inside or outside the premises of the Temple/Mosque or other religious places of worship

Inside or outside Parks or other public places

Inside or outside premises of hospitals and nursing homes

Inside or outside premises of schools and colleges

As per the circular, only authorised abattoirs will be allowed to slaughter animals which will be used for consumption. If any person or organisation are found violating the issued guidelines, they will be liable to be prosecuted under the following laws.

Karnataka State Animal Sacrifices Act 1959 Sec 3 which will be punishable by up to 6 months imprisonment / Penalty or both.

Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act 2020 for illegal sacrifice/slaughter of animals.

Indian Penal Code (IPC Section 429 Punishable up to 5 years in Prison).

What does the Law say?

Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act 2020 (Karnataka Act 01 of 2021) states slaughtering / sacrifice of Cattle, Cow, Calf and Bullock of all ages is prohibited. Transportation of Cattle, Cow, Calf and Bullock of all ages for slaughter is a punishable offence. The BBMP has assured that this is a 24/7 helpline and there will be personnel who will be deployed around the clock to attend these calls.

Dr K.P. Ravikumar, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry, BBMP, said that "The law is clear and whoever involves themselves in illegal slaughter of animals will be punished as per sections of Indian Penal Code and Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act 2020. This has been done to create awareness on the illegal slaughter of animals and also to act on offenders involved in such acts."

The animal welfare groups have welcomed this move by the BBMP and have stated that this was much needed.

Aniruddha BR, Animal Welfare warden, Karnataka Animal welfare board spoke exclusively to Republic and said, "This is a commendable move by the government to curb illegal slaughter but it has come late with only a few days to go for the festival. Also, awareness drives should be conducted much prior to the festival to senaitize people and also to help them understand the law or such helplines can also lead to vigilantism which could hinder the law and order."

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Pasha a butcher at a slaughterhouse in Shivajinagar said "This is a good move by the BBMP because many illegal slaughterhouses come up in the vicinity and they slaughter the animals in full public view which causes a nuisance to the general public and for some, it's a horrifying sight. People can now complain and so can we and this will be a collaboration between the public and government."

Meanwhile, the minister for Animal Husbandry K Venkatesh had made a controversial statement saying "If buffaloes can be slaughtered why not cows"? This has created ripples across the state too and it is to be seen whether the anti-cow slaughter law will be repealed in the upcoming assembly session in July.