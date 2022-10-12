"Bakrid Mein Bachenge Toh Muharram Mein Nachenge": Kharge's Remark On Congress' 2024 Face

In another major controversy by the Congress, party presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, October 12, made an objectionable remark while answering a question on the Prime Ministerial candidate for 2024. When asked who would be the PM's face, Rahul Gandhi or himself, Kharge responded, "Bakrid mein bachenge toh Muharram mein nachenge" (If we survive in Bakrid, only then we can dance in Muharram."

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has hit back at Kharge, stating that Muharram is not a celebration but a mourning, and called it an insult to the minority community.

Congress’ first family chosen proxy president nominee was asked who will be the PM candidate of Congress in 2024



His reply, "बकरी ईद मे बचेंगे तो मोहर्रम मे नाचेंगे ।"



Firstly Muharram is not a celebration but a mourning! This is highly insulting to Muslims



BJP slams Kharge over remarks on Muharram

"This is a highly objectionable statement. Muslims across the globe do not celebrate Muharram. It is not a month of celebration, it is a month of sorrow. Therefore, to say that there will be dance in Muharram is objectionable, but more importantly, this politically loaded statement for Rahul Gandhi and the truth that Mr Kharge himself has disclosed about the position of the Congress party which is getting extinct state after state. Rahul Gandhi might hold 'Bharat Jodo', but it is actually 'Congress Chhodo', and Kharge has testified to that."

Meanwhile, Kharge, who is competing with Shashi Tharoor for the top post, has been keeping away from party activities. In what may be seen as a way to show there is no bias against Tharoor, Kharge despite being in the Mandya district of Karnataka when Sonia Gandhi participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, did not take part in the foot march. A few days ago, while speaking to media, Kharge had stated that since no one from the Gandhi- Vadra family is willing to contest the party presidential elections, he decided to participate on the advice of 'all in the party'.