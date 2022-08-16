Bal Aadhaar Initiative: UIDAI Enrolls Over 79 Lakh Children In Four Months

In a recent development, the Ministry of Electronics and IT in its official statement on Monday said that the Unique Identification Authority (UIDAI) has enrolled more than 79 lakh children aged below 5 years during the first four months i.e April to July of the current financial year.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT in its official statement said, “The Unique Identification Authority has enrolled more than 79 lakh children in the 0 – 5 age group during the first four months (April – July) of the current financial year.”

Reportedly, this enrollment falls under the Bal Aadhaar initiative as a part of a renewed effort to reach out to more children in the 0-5 age group. This initiative helps parents and children avail multiple benefits.

Aadhaar serves as a catalyst for ease of living and ease of doing business: Ministry of Electronics and IT

The Ministry of Electronics and IT further said that by the end of March 31, 2022, only 2.64 crore children in the 0-5 age group had Bal Aaadhar. However, the number drastically increased to 3.43 crore by the end of July 2022.

“Registration of children (0-5 age group) has also done exceedingly well in several other states and Union Territories including Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep. Overall, Aadhaar saturation at present is around 94 percent. Aadhaar saturation among adults is almost 100 percent. Aadhaar is now a catalyst of both, ease of living and ease of doing business,” the ministry said.

Several states including Himachal Pradesh and Haryana have already covered more than 70 percent of enrollments for Unique Identification Authority (UIDAI) under the Bal Aadhar initiative for the age group of 0-5. The Bal Aadhaar enrollment has been gearing up across the country.

Bal Aadhaar acts as a facilitator to avail several welfare benefits

Residents across the nation have often been urged to come forward and register their children under the Bal Aadhaar initiative at UIDAI and its regional offices. The Bal Aadhaar initiative acts as a facilitator for parents and children to avail several welfare benefits. It also serves as a digital photo identity for children right from birth.

UIDAI issues Bal Aadhaar for children who fall in the age group of 0-5 years. UIDAI collects biometrics i.e. fingerprints and iris while issuing Aadhaar as it is required to establish uniqueness based on de-duplication of these biometrics. However, for Bal Aadhaar enrollment of children in the age group of 0-5 years, these biometrics are not mandatory.

Bal Aadhaar enrollment of children in the age group of 0-5 years is conducted on a facial image of the child. However, biometric authentication of the parent or guardian who has a valid Aadhaar is required.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT said, “A proof of relationship document (preferably birth certificate) is collected at the time of enrolment for Bal Aadhaar.”

The Bal Aadhaar is generally issued in blue colour with a remark that this is valid till the child attains the age of 5 years. The ministry said that on attaining the age of 5, the child is required to furnish his or her biometric at regional Aadhaar Seva Kendra to complete the mandatory biometric update (MBU). The MBU process goes through a de-duplication process and after the completion, the child is issued a regular Aadhaar without any change in the Aadhaar number.