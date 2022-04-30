Bal Thackeray's Soul Would've Been Hurt: Union Min Choubey On 'Hanuman Chalisa' Arrests

Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying that soul of his late father, Bal Thackeray would have been hurt over arrests for reciting ‘Hanuman Chalisa.’

“Of late, I have seen here that arrests were made for reciting Hanuman Chalisa or taking the name of Lord Ram. The soul of Thackeray saheb (late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray) would have been hurt to witness this,” Kumar told reporters in Pune.

Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana had earlier announced their plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray’s residence `Matoshree’ in Mumbai. Following their announcement, both leaders were arrested over the charges of sedition on March 23.

Speaking on the issue of loudspeakers, the Union Minister said the state governments should follow the rules because “people are facing several problems due to noise pollution.”

“Norms and rules are available to combat it. Loudspeakers should not be used late at night or early in the morning. If any state government is following the norms, then it is good,” he said.

Kumar was referring to the Uttar Pradesh government’s data which claims that nearly 11,000 thousand loudspeakers have been removed from religious places and the volume of 35,221 speakers were lowered.

Maharashtra loudspeaker row

The use of loudspeakers at religious places has become a hot-button issue after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray earlier this month demanded that loudspeakers at mosques in the state be removed by May 3, failing which Hanuman Chalisa would be played at a higher volume outside such religious establishments.

Walse Patil had on Monday said that there was no provision for the state government to either install or remove loudspeakers. He had made the statement after an all-party meeting on the issue. The minister had also asked the Centre to formulate guidelines since the order on loudspeakers had been given by the Supreme Court. The BJP had boycotted the all-party meeting, which was also not attended by Raj Thackeray.

(With inputs from agency)