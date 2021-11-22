Indian Air Force Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman, who redefined courage through his contribution to the Balakot Airstrike in 2019 was awarded the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, November 22.

Abhinandan Varthaman, then a Wing Commander, was engaged in a dogfight with a Pakistani fighter jet in the aerial combat between Indian and Pakistani Air Forces in retaliation to the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Varthaman had earned endless praise and respect for taking down the enemy right before his MiG-21 aircraft was shot down by the Pakistani forces. The brave officer landed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army. He was subsequently released on March 1, 2019, after diplomatic pressure mounted by India.

Wing Commander Abhinandan was promoted to the rank of a Group Captain on November 3, 2021.

The Balakot Airstrike

Balakot Air Strike- an aerial attack carried out by India in Pakistan on February 26 in response to February 14, 2019, Pulwama terror attack engineered by JeM, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawans were martyred. On February 26, a squadron of the IAF had crossed over to Pakistan and destroyed the largest JeM terrorist training camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to avenge the Pulwama terror attack.

The operation was Codenamed 'Operation Bandar' and was carried by the Indian Air Force's seventh and ninth squadrons, killing approximately 300 JeM terrorists using precision SPICE bombs.

Months later, Imran Khan conceded that India had in fact, carried out the Balakot airstrike on Pakistani soil and feared that it was 'hatching a bigger plan' against the country.

Image: PTI