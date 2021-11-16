In an air show organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday, November 16 at Purvanchal Expressway, the rolling landing of the fighter jets including Mirage 2000 was part of the capability display. As part of the standard process to land an aircraft and thereafter attend to by a team to make it ready for the next mission, Mirage 2000 was first landed on the airstrip for Turn Round Servicing (TRS). Here's all you need to know about the Dassault Mirage-2000 fighter jet which is considered the hero of the Kargil war 1991 and was also deployed during the Balakot strike.

All about Mirage-2000 which was deployed in Balakot strike

During the Balakot strike of 2019 which was piloted in response to the Pulwama attack,12 Indian Air Force Mirage-2000 fighter jets, entered Pakistani airspace and dropped laser-guided bombs of 1000-kg on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror launch pads across the Line of Control.

Many other fighter jets including the Sukhoi Su-30MKI and MiG-29 and the indigenously developed Tejas LCA in its arsenal were used by the IAF in the Kargil but it was Mirage-2000 which played a decisive role in the1999 Kargil war and turned it in India’s favour.

IAF's Mirage-2000 which was first commissioned in 1985 is considered the deadliest and versatile aircraft. The IAF has named it as Vajra meaning lightning thunderbolt. Dassault Aviation developed the Mirage-2000 and in 1978, took its first flight. It was then inducted into the French Air Force in 1984. In 1982, as a response to Pakistan buying US-made F-16 fighter jets by Lockheed Martin, India had placed an order of 36 single-seater Mirage-2000 and 4 twin-seater Mirage 2000.

Considering the successful use of these jets, the Indian government in 2004 placed an order of 10 Mirage-2000 planes. Later in 2011, a contract was signed to upgrade the existing Mirage-2000 jets to Mirage 2000-5 Mk. This was done with an aim to increase the life of the jets that are currently ready to serve till 2030.

Due to its success in the Kargil war, Mirage-2000 is a trusted partner to India and is capable of carrying out Surgical Strikes and attacks because of its load-carrying capacity, precision, laser-guided bombs and other latest technology updates.

