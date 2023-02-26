Balakot Strikes Anniversary: How IAF Bombed Pakistani Terror Camp To Avenge Pulwama Attack

Four years ago, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a mission which its airwarriors had never undertaken before. Several IAF fighters carried out a devastating air raid on Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camps deep inside Pakistan in Balakot.

The raids were carried out ro avenge the dastardly terror strike carried out by a suicide bomber on a bus carrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans on February 14, 2019, which resulted in the death of at least 40 security personnel and left scores of others injured. The attack had taken place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama while a large convoy of CRPF troops were moving from Jammu to Srinagar.

Shocked by the suicide attack on the CRPF troops and the large number of casualties, the nation demanded revenge and Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the go ahead to the Indian armed forces to come up with an appropritate response against JeM, the Pakistan-sponsored terror group responsible for the attack.

Twelve days later on February 26, 2019, the IAF conducted sir raids on JeM terror camps in Balakot. The operation was named ‘Operation Bandar’ and was the first time since Indian Air force crossed the Line of Control since the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The entire operation was carried out with utmost secrecy and the top defence officers ensured the plan does not get leak out to the enemy. The reason for naming this operation was the epic Ramayna where Lord Hanuman entered Ravan’s Lanka and wreaked havoc there.

How The Strikes Were Carried Out

On Feburary 26, 2019, 12 IAF Mirage 2000 fighter jets took off for their operation from multiple locations. IAF pilots dropped Israeli made SPICE 2000 bombs which penetrated the rooftops of the buildings where the terrorists were hiding in Balakot.

It was a “non-military pre-emptive” strike against training camps for terrorists. The attacks were carried out at 3:30 am and the IAF jets returned back to their bases safely.

While the Mirage 2000s bombed the targets, Sukhoi Su-30 MKIs and other Mirages were kept ready to counter any offensive by Pakistan. The entire operation was supported by Airborne Warning And Control System (AEW&C’S) plane Netra. This helped the IAF to carry out the strikes successfully across the border.

What Followed The Strikes

The Pakistani Air Force responded by sending their fighter jets into the Indian Territory the next day on February 27, 2019, in Jammu’s Rajouri Sector. This resulted in a counter from the IAF which resulted in a dogfight between the two air forces. An IAF Mig-21 Bison piloted by then Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shot down a PAF American made F-16 fighter jet.

India also lost its Mig-21 Bison resulting in Wing commander Varthaman being captured by the Pakistani forces. Later India and world’s diplomatic pressure forced Pakistan to release the IAF Wing Commander.

He was awarded with Vir Chakra, India’s wartime gallantry award for shooting down the F-16.

Through these airstrikes India showed that it will no longer tolerate cross border terrorism and will retaliate with brute force if its citizens and territorial integrity comes under threat.