Balanced Population Could Become Country's Strength: RSS Leader Dattatreya Hosabale

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday said a balanced population could turn out to be the strength of any country.

He was addressing a conference on 'Our Role in Building One India, Perfect India' as a keynote speaker in Ajmer.

"Many countries consider population growth as a burden, but if it is in the right balance, it is also a country's strength," the RSS general secretary said.

He urged the people to work keeping the next 25 years in mind.

"It is not only the government's responsibility to make India the best, but everyone will have to play their part to make India 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'," he said.

Hosabale said though India has become independent, it is yet to be freed from ideological and intellectual colonialism. "India does not want freedom only from the political point of view," he added.

The RSS leader called for establishing a system based on Indian thought and vision in the areas of social life, including the systems of administration, justice, education, and economy.

He said independent India has carved a niche for itself in the last 75 years and that the word currently look at the country with a hope.

Image: Twitter/@DattaHosabale

