'Balasaheb Never Differentiated Between Hindu, Muslims': Uddhav Claps Back At BJP

On Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray stated that the late Balasaheb Thackeray never differentiated between communities and was always against those conspiring in the country's name irrespective of their religion. He came down heavily on BJP asserting that he doesn't believe in "BJP's version" of Hindutva.

"Balasaheb Thackeray never differentiated between Hindus and Muslims. He believed that those who work against the country, no matter their religion, should be punished. And this is our Hindutva. BJP doesn't mean Hindutva. I don't believe in their version of Hindutva".

February 12, 2023

The former Maharashtra chief minister added that his party's Hinduism is the "right type" as they do not discriminate on the basis of caste or religion. "When Hindus were asleep, my father woke them, and now what should we do? We can’t be fighting forever. Our Hinduism is the right type, and we believe that we don’t do any injustice and if it is being done, then don’t bear it," Now, even the Muslims and Jain community support us".

It is pertinent to mention that the Shiv Sena split between June last year following a rebellion by Shinde and his supporting MLAs. The revolt within the party led to the resignation of Thackeray as the chief minister. The Shinde-led group joined hands with the BJP to form a government in the state on June 30, 2022.