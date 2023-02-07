In a big development in Maharashtra politics, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday, his birthday, resigned from the party post after saying that he cannot work with the state party leadership. In his letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Thorat tendered his resignation as Legislative Party leader of Congress. He also complained about Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole.

Notably, this comes a day after Thorat's letter to Kharge came to light wherein the former had accused Patole of conspiring against him. According to PTI, citing the aide of Thorat, the Congress leader has written to the party's central leadership citing his inability to work with Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole due to the latter's "anger" towards him. Thorat, a former state unit chief, and Minister, has also said he is not being consulted before decisions were being taken in Maharashtra, the aide added.

Balasaheb Thorat miffed with Congress

The development comes days after then Nashik Graduate constituency MLC Sudhir Tambe, who is the brother-in-law of Thorat, declined to contest despite being the Congress' official candidate and got his son Satyajit Tambe to fight as an independent. Satyajit Tambe won the poll, the results of which were announced on February 2.

While the Congress was left red-faced due to the episode, the silence of Thorat, who is recuperating from a shoulder injury, was seen as silent support to the Tambe father-son duo, sources said, PTI reported. While Thorat did not take part in the campaign of Satyajit Tambe in the run-up to the polls on January 30, several of the former's kin were present. The Congress suspended Sudhir Tambe and Satyajit Tambe from the party for the MLC poll twist which reportdely angered Thorat.

Thorat has also said he was insulted by the (state) party leadership and statements were made against his family on the (Tambe) issue, the aide said quoting the letter.

(With inputs from PTI)