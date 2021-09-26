Balbir Giri To Be Successor Of Late Mahant Narendra Giri: Advocate Rishi Dwivedi

In a recent update to Mahant Narendra Giri's mysterious death case, the advocate of late Mahant Narendra Giri, Rishi Shankar Dwivedi, on Saturday, September 25, informed that Balbir Giri will be appointed as the seer of Baghambari Math. The decision was taken according to the rules of the Math and the final will of the late Mahant Narendra Giri.

Dwivedi said, "As per the rules of the Math, the latest will of Late Mahant Narendra Giri will be implemented and Balbir Giri will be chosen as his successor after the CBI probe into the matter of Giri's death is done".

He added, "Mahant Narendra Giri made three wills. First was made in 2010 in Balbir Giri's favour. Then he removed his name from the will in 2011 saying that he is not taking interest in the work and made another will in favour of his another disciple, Anand Giri. Later in June 2020, he made his final will, replacing Anand with Balbir Giri. Narendra Giri told me that he wanted to remove Anand Giri as a successor."

The advocate further informed that so far no one has claimed to be the successor of the late Mahant.

Mahant Giri death case

Mahant Narendra Giri was found hanging in suspicious circumstances in Baghambari Math on September 21. After lunch, the 72-year-old went to his room but did not respond when the disciples knocked on the door or called his cell phone repeatedly later in the evening.

A video recording and a suicide note were discovered by the police. According to the Police, seer wrote in his 7-8 page suicide letter, "I lived with dignity, will not be able to live with insult, this is why I am taking my own life". But, he also mentioned that he was upset for a number of reasons and thus decided to end his life.

On September 23, a CBI probe into Mahant Giri's death was recommended by the Uttar Pradesh government following which the Central government issued an order transferring the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). An FIR was registered by CBI on September 24 in connection to the seer's suicide case and Anand Giri was mentioned as the main suspect by the central agency.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: ANI/PTI)