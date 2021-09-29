Balbir Giri's Appointment As Late Mahant Giri's Successor 'almost Final': Ravindra Puri

Following the mysterious death of Mahant Narendra Giri, the appointment of Balbir Giri as the new mahant of Baghambari Math is almost final. PTI quoted Niranjani Akhara's secretary, Mahant Ravindra Puri, who also shared that the decision would be formally announced on Thursday in Haridwar.

Sharing the information on the appointment of Balbir, Puri stated, "In our last meeting, we had deliberated upon the issue of appointing the new mahant of the math and had decided that the person who had been nominated by the late mahant as his successor should be made the new mahant of the Bagahmbari math."

Felicitating ritual to be held on October 5: Mahant Ravindra Puri

"As our other mahants are presently in Haridwar, the issue will be deliberated upon again there and a formal announcement would be made on Thursday. It has almost been decided that Balbir Giri would be made the new mahant of the Baghambari Math," Puri further stated.

Talking of a tradition of felicitating a new mahant by offering a shawl to him during what is called 'Sodhshi Bhandara', Puri said this ritual would be held on October 5 between 11 am and 1 pm. He said during the appointment of the new mahant of the Baghambari Math, a monitoring committee of five mahants of the Niranjani Akhara too would be made.

This panel would ensure that the new mahant does not sell any property belonging to the math, which includes over 30 to 50 bighas of land in neighbouring villages beside the math campus land and a famous temple of Lord Hanuman, sitting in a laid back posture, in Prayagraj.

Before Mahant Ravindra, the advocate of late Mahant Narendra Giri, Rishi Shankar Dwivedi, on Saturday had informed that Balbir Giri will be appointed as the seer of Baghambari Math. The decision was taken according to the rules of the Math and the final will of the late Mahant Narendra Giri.

Mahant Narendra Giri Death Case

Mahant Narendra Giri was found hanging in suspicious circumstances in Baghambari Math on September 21. After lunch, the 72-year-old went to his room but did not respond when the disciples knocked on the door or called his cell phone repeatedly later in the evening.

A video recording and a suicide note were discovered by the police. According to the Police, seer wrote in his 7-8 page suicide letter, "I lived with dignity, will not be able to live with insult, this is why I am taking my own life". But, he also mentioned that he was upset for a number of reasons and thus decided to end his life.

On September 23, a CBI probe into Mahant Giri's death was recommended by the Uttar Pradesh government following which the Central government issued an order transferring the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). An FIR was registered by CBI on September 24 in connection to the seer's suicide case and Anand Giri was mentioned as the main suspect by the central agency.

(Image: ANI)

(Inputs: PTI)