Balika Panchayat: Gujarat's Kutch Welcomes First-of-its-kind Panchayats Run By Girls

On Friday, June 17, the country’s first-ever “Balika Panchayat”, a panchayat model 'of the girls, by the girls and for the girls’ commenced operations in 5 villages in the Kutch district of Gujarat. The country’s first-ever girl Panchayat aims to promote the social development of girls and ensure the active participation of girls in politics. In view of the initiative's success in Kutch, the Ministry of Women and Child Development is now planning to replicate the girl panchayat system throughout the country.

Several villages of Gujarat’s Kutch district had earlier conducted elections for the ‘Balika Panchayat’. Following the successful launch of the girl panchayat system, the Women and Child Development Welfare department of the Gujarat Government now looks to spread the unique initiative launched under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign. First-of-its-kind meeting of the ‘Balika Panchayat’ was held at Kunaria village earlier, following which, it started in Maska, Motagua, and Vadsar villages of the Kutch district.

'Balika Panchayat' to promote social and political development of the girl children

Managed by people in the 11-21 age group, the ‘Balika Panchayat’ aims to promote the social and political development of the girl child while removing the evil practices like child marriage and the dowry system from the society. Speaking about the innovative system, Garba Bharti, a member of the Balika Panchayat from Kutch, told ANI that the programme helps to ensure the active involvement of girl children in politics from a very young age.

“Balika Panchayat is a panchayat of girls between the age of 10 and 21 years, whose main objective is that the girls should get their nominations done in the Panchayat’s decision-making process and are active in politics since childhood,” Garba Bharti said. “On Women’s Day, we talked to Union Minister Smriti Irani if this work initiative is taken across India then other girls like us can also perform well. For the last one-year “Balika panchayat” is running in our village,” she further added.

It is pertinent to note that the first elections for the ‘Balika Panchayat’ was held at Kunariya village last year. Speaking to ANI about the panchayat, 20-year-old Urmi Ahir, who has been named the sarpanch of the Balika Panchayat, stated that the panchayat works for the empowerment of girls in the villages. “A new initiative has been started in Kutch under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. The main objective of panchayat is that the girls should move forward in politics. In Balika panchayat, the member is nominated just like Gram panchayat.”

“The girls of the village who cannot come out, cannot get an education. So, the girl panchayat has been created to help them. I am the sarpanch, they come to me with their questions and I solve them and if I am not able to solve then the gram panchayat solves it. For example, if a girl is a dropout of school and her parents are not letting her out, then we explain to her parents and send that girl again for education,” Urmi Ahir said.

