Balkrishna Doshi No More: All About His Glittering Journey As An Architecture Stalwart

Celebrated Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday, leaving behind a rich legacy of his legendary work in the architectural world. Balkrishna Doshi, known by the acronym BV Doshi, was born on August 26, 1927, in the Indian city of Pune, according to Britannica.

Doshi garnered prominence for his work in architecture. During the course of his seven-decades-long career, he was a part of over 100 large projects, most of which were of educational institutions in India such as schools, art centres, libraries, etc. A recipient of the prestigious Pritzker Prize, Doshi derived his understanding and expertise of buildings and structures from his experience of working with American architect Louis Kahn and Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier. Some of Doshi’s structures built in India also offered shelter and refuge to many under harsh weather conditions, and to those who simply wanted to hold public gatherings.

Doshi saw a glimpse into his career in architecture at a young age, watching his grandfather own a furniture workshop. To give wings to his dreams, he joined the Sir J.J. School of Architecture in Mumbai in 1947. Three years later he flew to the British capital of London, where he met Le Corbusier. He later went on to work in Corbusier’s studio located in the French capital of Paris.

Doshi received the Royal Gold Medal in 2022

Earlier in 2022, Doshi was felicitated with the Royal Gold Medal, one of the most prestigious awards given to recognize those who have contributed extensively to architecture. The honour was presented to him by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) President Simon Alford, who reached Doshi’s residence in Ahmedabad to personally bestow the award.

“I am pleasantly surprised and deeply humbled to receive the Royal Gold Medal from the Queen of England. What a great honour! The news of this award brought back memories of my time working with Le Corbusier in 1953 when he had just received the news of getting the Royal Gold Medal. I vividly recollect his excitement on receiving this honour,” Doshi had said after receiving the award.