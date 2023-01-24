Balkrishna Doshi Passes Away: A List Of Iconic Buildings Designed By Legendary Architect

Balkrishna Doshi, global architecture legend, died aged 95 on Tuesday, January 24 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Doshi was India's foremost name in architecture. In 2022, Balkrishna Doshi was conferred the Royal Gold Medal 2022, one of the world's highest honours for architecture. Doshi is the only Indian to win the Royal Gold Medal and also the only Indian to with the Pritzker Architecture Prize, often referred to as the 'Nobel Prize in Architecture'.

Balkrishna Doshi's formative years

Balkrishna Doshi was born into a family of furniture makers in Maharashtra's Pune on August 26, 1927. A graduate of Sir JJ School of Art, Doshi went on to work with Le Corbusier as a senior designer in Paris (1951-54) and also supervised several projects in Ahmedabad. During the construction of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A), Balkrishna Doshi worked as an associate of Louis Khan. In 1956, he founded his own practice Vastushilpa with two architects.

Following Doshi's demise, the Architecture Digest of India wrote on Instagram: “A master wielder of form and light, Doshi has left an indelible legacy. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a true inspiration to the people of this country. His contribution to architecture, art, life, culture and philosophy will be remembered forever.”

Iconic buildings designed Balkrishna Doshi:

1962 – Institute of Indology, Ahmedabad

1966 – Centre for Environment and Planning Technology (CEPT), Ahmedabad

1967 – Tagore Memorial Hall, Ahmedabad

1972 – ECIL Township, Hyderabad.

1973 – IFFCO township, Kalol

1976 – Premabhai Hall, Ahmedabad

1977 – Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

1979 – Sangath, B. V. Doshi's office, Ahmedabad

1979 – Shakti Bhavan, Administrative Office of M. P. Electricity Board, Jabalpur

1979 – Mahatma Gandhi Labour Institute

1982 – Aranya Low Cost Housing, Indore

1984 – Vidyadhar Nagar, Jaipur

1989 – National Institute of Fashion Technology, Delhi

1990 – Amdavad ni Gufa, Ahmedabad

1997 – Sawai Gandharva Smarak, Pune

2002 – Udayan the Condoville, Udita (HIG), Utsav (MIG) Utsarg (LIG) 2500 homes, Kolkata

Image: AP