Balkrishna Doshi, Sudha Murty, KM Birla Among Padma Awardees; Check Full List Here

As India is all set to celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26, the central government on Wednesday announced the names of the recipients of the prestigious Padma Award.

The President this year has approved conferment of 106 Padma Awards including 3 duo cases. The list of Padma awardees comprises six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri. Notably, 19 awardees in the list are women and the list also includes two persons from the category of Foreigners.

Instituted in 1954, the Padma Awards – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri – are among the country’s highest civilian awards. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year and are given to recognise exceptional achievements in various fields of arts, literature, science and public service.

Here is the list of Padma awardees:

Padma Award Ees 2023 by Republic World on Scribd