Watch This: Ball Of Fire Bears Down On Pak Army Post As Baloch Republican Army Attacks

A video has emerged of an attack on a Pakistani Army post at Panjgaur in the first week of December by the Balochistan Republican Army

A video has emerged of an attack on a Pakistani Army post at Panjgaur in the first week of December by the Balochistan Republican Army. In the video, a fiery explosive can be seen bearing down on the fortification, hitting its mark.

According to the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) reports, Balochistan has emerged as the region most affected by militancy and insurgency with over 226 fatalities in 2019. Human rights violations in the Balochistan province of Pakistan have drawn concern in the international community, being described by Human Rights Watch (HRW) as having reached epidemic proportions. The violations have taken place during the ongoing low intensity Insurgency in Balochistan between Baloch nationalists, terrorists and the Government of Pakistan over the rule of Balochistan, the largest province by land area Pakistan.

