'Ballabhgarh Case Related To Love-Jihad, Govt Considering Legal Provisions': Haryana CM

After Haryana Minister Anil Vij said that his government is mulling on enacting a law against Love-Jihad, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar confirmed the same, in wake of the Ballabhgarh murder case.

Khattar said on Sunday that the murder of a 21-year-old girl in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, was related to 'Love Jihad' and the Centre as well as the State government is taking the matter seriously. Therefore, it is considering legal provisions to ensure that the guilty in these cases are punished, he added.

"Since Ballabhgarh woman murder case is being linked with 'love jihad,’ Centre, as well as State govt, is looking into it, and considering legal provisions so that guilty is not able to escape, and no innocent person is punished," CM Khattar told reporters.

The development comes after 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was killed in Ballabhgarh by her alleged stalker Touseef who claimed to be in love with her, despite the girl and her family rejecting his advances. The incident is being termed as being one of 'Love Jihad' in certain quarters.

Earlier, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had tweeted about the idea of ​​enacting a law against Love Jihad in the State. His tweet was followed by a similar announcement made by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

Yogi: 'Law against love jihad'

Addressing a rally in Jaunpur for upcoming UP by-elections, CM Yogi Adityanath proclaimed that his government will make a law against 'love jihad'. Referring to a recent Allahabad High Court's order, Adityanath claimed that as the HC had opposed changing religion solely for marriage, his government too will bring a law based on it.

"Allahabad High Court said religion conversion for marriage was not necessary. The government will make a law based on this. Using 'Mission Shakti' we will keep mothers and sisters safe. There will be 'Operation Satya' to protect women's dignity," he said adding, "I warn those who play with women's dignity, if they do not mend their ways, then their "Ram Naam Satya hai" procession will be carried out," he said.

What is 'Love Jihad'?

Love Jihad is a term referring to an alleged campaign by Muslim men to convert Hindu girls under the pretext of love. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has often claimed that Kerala has 'rampant' love jihad, adding that they (alluding to Muslims) were luring women - not just Hindus, but even Christians and forcefully converting them in Kerala. Moreover, while the National Investigation Agency (NIA) stated that it had found a common mentor in some love jihad cases in August 2017, Kerala police have stated repeatedly that there was no evidence of attempted or forced conversion in such cases.

