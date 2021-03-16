Balloon Mystery Grows As Second PIA Aircraft Balloon Flies Into J&K In 6 Days; Probe On

On Tuesday, a dummy aeroplane-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it was recovered by Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bhalwal area of Jammu. A similar balloon was recovered by the J-K's Police on March 10, after it landed in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is the national flag carrier of Pakistan. The matter is under police investigation. The balloon is similar in appearance to the one found less than a week earlier.

On March 10, an aeroplane-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it was found in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar by Jammu and Kashmir Police. Locals saw the balloon in Sotra Chak village and informed the police. On receiving the information, the Rajbagh police team reached the spot immediately and seized the flying object.

Terrorist Killed In Encounter at Shopian

On March 14, a terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Shopian, according to police sources. The encounter broke out on Saturday between security forces and terrorists in the Rawalpora area. This came after earlier on March 11, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district.

Shopian Police arrests 7 Hizb-ul terrorist

On Saturday, Shopian Police arrested seven terrorist associates linked with terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. According to a statement released by Jammu and Kashmir Police, "Shopian Police have arrested seven terrorist associates linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Incriminating materials recovered from their possession".

Terrorists hurl grenade at the Police chowki

Also on Saturday, terrorists hurled a grenade at a police chowki near the Sopore bus stand in the Baramulla district. A statement released by the J&K Police said that the terrorists hurled a grenade at a police chowki near the Sopore bus stand, in the Baramulla district. However, it missed the target and exploded outside.