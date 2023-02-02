'Ban BBC's Operations In India': Hindu Sena President's Plea In SC After Docu On PM Modi

Amid all the controversy surrounding BBC's Documentary based on the 2002 Godhra riots, and protest worldwide, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking the imposition of the complete ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and BBC India from operating in the territory of India.



The petition is said to be filed by the President of Hindu Sena, Vishnu Gupta and one Beerendra Kumar Singh, who claimed that the peace and integrity prevailing in India are being hampered by the BBC.

Petitioner also sought an investigation by NIA

As per the plea, the cause of action arose when BBC released and aired the controversial documentary film regarding the 2002 Godhra riots which are continuing to date. The petition alleges that the BBC is running its own agenda in the country.



A report says, the petition also seeks directions to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to initiate an investigation against the 'anti-India and anti-Indian Government reporting/documentary films/short films including its employee journalist in India.'



The petition submits-



"India's overall growth has picked up momentum since 2014 under the Prime Ministership of Sh Narendra Modi, and is not being digested by anti India lobby, media particularly BBC. Therefore, the BBC has been biased against India and the Indian Government."

Referring to various news articles published by BBC which relate to India, it is alleged that BBC has been indulging against anti India and anti Indian Government propaganda in post independent regime India."



It is said that a representation was also submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 27, 2023 requesting it to impose a ban on BBC, citing the reason in respect to the documentary, 'The Modi Question'.



Calling it a conspiracy against India and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the petition submits:



"(...) it is result of deep conspiracy against global rise of lndia and its Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi. The first part of documentary is based on the Gujarat violence in 2002 which started after 59 Hindu karsevaks were burnt alive at Godhra Railway Station, while they were returning from Ayodhya. The Central government has justifiably blocked the documentary using its emergency powers under the information Technology Rules, 2022."



The petition has been filed, based on the 2022 Supreme Court judgment endorsing the SIT probe which ruled out a larger conspiracy by state functionaries in the Gujarat riots. The concerned reliefs have been sought on the anvil of Section 69A of the Information Technology, Act, 2000, which empowers the Central Government or any of its officers specially authorised by to

prevent incitement to the commission of any cognizable offense which will endanger national integrity and sovereignty, friendly relations with foreign states, and public order.

Two other petitions were filed challenging the Centre's decision to block the online access to the BBC's documentary, to which the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea.