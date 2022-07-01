Ban On Single-use Plastic Comes Into Effect From Today; Centre Issues List Of Banned Items

In a recent development, the ban on select single-use plastics by the Centre in order to reduce plastic wastage comes into effect from today. Single-use plastics are products that are discarded after being used just once and do not go through the recycling process. They extensively contribute to plastic pollution.

The detrimental effects and threats that littered single-use plastic products pose to both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems are globally recognized.

The banned items include:

Earbuds with plastic sticks

Plastic sticks for balloons

Plastic flags

Candy sticks

Ice-cream sticks

Polystyrene i.e. thermocol for decoration

Plates, cups, glasses

Cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays

Wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes

Invitation cards

Cigarette packets

Plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns and stirrers

The Central Pollution Control Board has established a National Control Room to monitor the enforcement of the ban, besides asking the state boards to undertake comprehensive awareness activities including social media campaigns, and interactive meetings with industries, colleges, schools and other institutions.

In order to ensure that the ban is implemented effectively, the state boards have also been instructed to step up their inspections of industrial and commercial establishments.

Workshops organized for manufacturing alternatives to single-use plastic items

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s to phase-out single-use plastics by 2022, the Environment Ministry had notified the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, on 12 August 2021.

Carrying forward the spirit of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava’ — 75th year of Independence, a defining step to curb pollution caused by littered and unmanaged plastic waste is being taken by the country. On the demand side, directions have been issued to e-commerce companies, the leading user of single-use plastics, as well as plastic raw material manufacturers to phase out such items.

Several industry stakeholders had earlier argued that India has a low capacity for producing alternative solutions to the banned items. To ramp up production, capacity-building workshops are being organized for industrial units to provide them with technical assistance for manufacturing alternatives to banned single-use plastic items with the involvement of various government agencies. Provisions have also been made to support several enterprises in transitioning away from the banned single-use plastics.

Earlier, the government prohibited the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of plastic carry bags having a thickness less than seventy-five microns with effect from 30 September 2021, and having thickness less than the thickness of one hundred and twenty microns with effect from the 31 December 2022.