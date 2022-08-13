Banda Boat Capsize: 8 Bodies Recovered On Day 3 Of Rescue Ops; Death Toll Climbs To 11

As rescue operations continue to remain underway following the Banda boat capsize incident in Uttar Pradesh, eight more bodies were recovered on Saturday taking the death toll to 11 so far. As informed by the police, earlier six bodies were fished out and two more were retrieved a short time later from the Kishanpur ghat.

While the rescue operations are being carried out with the help of the local police and groups of divers, the process of identifying bodies is underway in line with the search operation.

#UPDATE | Banda (UP) boat capsize incident: Eight more bodies recovered with the help of Police & divers; 11 bodies recovered so far. Process of identifying bodies & search operation underway.



A boat, going from Fatehpur to Marka village, capsized in the Yamuna river on Aug 11 pic.twitter.com/Pt0zgPuhwW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2022

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad is also expected to reach the spot on Saturday morning where the boat accident took place. He will also meet the family members of the victims.

Rescue operations are being carried forward in the hope of other missing people

Banda District Magistrate Anurag Patel also spoke to Republic TV and confirmed the number of deaths in the Banda boat capsize incident. He said that it has been estimated at around 32 people were on the boat overturned out of which the rescue teams have so far recovered 11 dead bodies.

In addition to that, the DM also confirmed that 17 people have been rescued alive while four others are estimated to be missing. "Teams of the SDRF, NDRF, and local divers are actively engaged in carrying out rescue operations", he added.

Similarly, speaking about the ongoing search operations, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh told ANI that the teams have recovered the bodies of eight people including five men and three women and the process of identification is underway.

The search operation is being carried forward, he added.

Notably, the unfortunate incident took place on Thursday morning when a boat carrying between 30 to 40 people were going toward Jarauli Ghat from Marka in the Fatehpur district. The passengers were on their way to visit relatives on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

However, the boat suddenly capsized after one of its flanks broke into the Yamuna river.

Since then, rescue operations are being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Kishanpur Police who employed divers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while taking note of the situation has also directed officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased from the Disaster Relief Fund.

Image: ANI