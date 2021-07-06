Bandaru Dattatreya Appointed New Haryana Governor; CM ML Khattar Among 1st To Congratulate

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
Following the much-anticipated Union Cabinet reshuffle, Bandaru Dattatreya, who is the Himachal Pradesh Governor, has been shifted to Haryana. The state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday congratulated Dattatreya on his new appointment. The CM expressed his faith in the new Governor and said that the state will prosper under his guidance.
The new Governor’s appointment came after President Ram Nath Kovind announced the Union Cabinet reshuffle. The announcement saw eight states getting new Governors, which included Haryana. The Haryana CM promptly took to his Twitter to note his best wishes to Bandaru Dattatreya on being handed the post.
In a Hindi tweet, ML Khattar said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to respected Bandaru Dattatreya ji on being appointed as the Governor of Haryana. We have firm belief that under your proper guidance, the state and people of the state will be happier and more prosperous." He will be replaced by Goa’s Forest and environment minister Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar. Meanwhile, the current Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will take up the post in Tripura.
आदरणीय श्री बंडारू दत्तात्रेय जी को हरियाणा के राज्यपाल नियुक्त होने पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। हमें पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आपके उचित मार्गदर्शन में प्रदेश एवं प्रदेशवासी और अधिक खुशहाल एवं समृद्ध होंगे। pic.twitter.com/7HYaMm0tG4— Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) July 6, 2021
In a big development, the Centre on Tuesday appointed new governors for 8 states. As per Republic TV sources, the states of Karnataka, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Haryana are the ones getting new governors. In a major announcement, Thawar Chand Gehlot, a sitting Union Minister for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of the NDA Government has been appointed as the governor of Karnataka. The new appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their offices.