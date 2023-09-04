'Bandh' Observed In Aurangabad Against Police Action On Maratha Quota Protestors In Jalna

A shutdown was observed in Aurangabad on Monday protesting the police action against Maratha quota agitators in Jalna on September 1.

Police had resorted to baton charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi on Dhule-Solapur road that allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on hunger strike as part of the quota stir to the hospital.

Several persons. including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 ST buses were set ablaze. Some 360 persons have been booked in connection with the violence that took place on September 1.

The 'bandh' call here was given by the Marathi Kranti Morcha and was supported by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Workers from these parties and members of various social outfits assembled at Karnti Chowk here as part of the shutdown and shouted slogans against police action at Jalna.

A police official said units in Waluj industrial area were functional, while state transport (ST) buses were off the roads as a precautionary measure.